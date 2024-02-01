Mouse (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) - 2025
Mouse (PC, PS5, XSX/S, Switch) - 2025
I've known about this game for a while, but since Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse is now in public domain, we're seeing a lot of 'new uses' for the character. This FPS certainly qualifies as such.
From IGN :Mouse, an upcoming classic first-person shooter sporting a vintage rubber hose animation style, turned heads in May with its first look at gameplay. Although that initial showing was very much a work in progress, todays video offers a more polished look at whats to come.
The noir game stars a private-eye rodent cleaning up his corruption-riddled city by using his trusty tommy gun to mow down scores of mouse gangsters in cartoonishly violent fashion. Additionally, we get a look at other lethal methods, such as tossing dynamite, shooting down pianos to crash on top of foes, or just knocking goons' heads off with a good punch. Between all of that, the mouse protagonist consumes spinach and tea for presumably health while engaging in other activities such as collecting baseball cards and chatting with characters.
Mouse is the debut title from developer Fumi Games, and the trailer ends with the reveal of a 2025 release window.
