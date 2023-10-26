PS4 / 5 Game Advice

Got my son a PS5 for his birthday and while he prefers the Xbox for online play, he's really digging the PS exclusives that are story driven. So far he's been playing Ghosts of Tsushima, Spider Man and Miles Morales. I ordered him God of War and The Last of Us for Xmas. What other exlusive, story based games do you all recommend? I can only think of the Uncharted series -- which I plan to eventually get him.