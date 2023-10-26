DVD Talk Forum

PS4 / 5 Game Advice

   
10-26-23, 09:35 AM
PS4 / 5 Game Advice
Got my son a PS5 for his birthday and while he prefers the Xbox for online play, he's really digging the PS exclusives that are story driven. So far he's been playing Ghosts of Tsushima, Spider Man and Miles Morales. I ordered him God of War and The Last of Us for Xmas. What other exlusive, story based games do you all recommend? I can only think of the Uncharted series -- which I plan to eventually get him.
10-26-23, 10:02 AM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
Originally Posted by Rob V
Got my son a PS5 for his birthday and while he prefers the Xbox for online play, he's really digging the PS exclusives that are story driven. So far he's been playing Ghosts of Tsushima, Spider Man and Miles Morales. I ordered him God of War and The Last of Us for Xmas. What other exlusive, story based games do you all recommend? I can only think of the Uncharted series -- which I plan to eventually get him.
Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Days Gone is a personal favorite of mine.
10-26-23, 10:17 AM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
Originally Posted by lwhy?
Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.
I second these two... and you can just get the first one for now and save the other one for another holiday.

I have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart but haven't played it yet.
10-26-23, 10:20 AM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
Detroit Become Human is a good one. Last I looked it was on some tier of PS+ so you might want to explore that.
10-26-23, 10:54 AM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
All good suggestions above. I also liked Days Gone and the Infamous series.
10-26-23, 11:44 AM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
My recommendations would be Last of Us (that you already bought) and Last of Us 2, but I don't know if you want to start at the top of the mountain.
10-26-23, 06:25 PM
Re: PS4 / 5 Game Advice
It's not an exclusive or story driven, but for $2.24 you can't go wrong with Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved... such a beautiful little game.

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/...OMETRYWARSNPS4

