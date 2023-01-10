Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,207
Received 465 Likes on 341 Posts
Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)
Definitely deserving of its own thread since it will end up on multiple best games of the year list. I'm only a few hours in and it is a top-tier puzzle game. It's on Gamepass also. Doesn't have the overt horror/creepiness of Limbo/Inside (2 of my favorite games ever) but still creepy in its own way. Don't want to go to in detail anymore than that.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,123
Received 5,215 Likes on 3,554 Posts
Re: Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)
I am really impressed with how little instruction and direction it gives you really nothing actually, yet it still is easy enough to figure out where to go and what to do next. Im always in fear of getting lost, but so far I never have actually gotten lost. Its really remarkable game design in that regard.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off