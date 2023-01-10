DVD Talk Forum

Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)

Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)

   
10-01-23, 11:17 AM
Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)

Definitely deserving of its own thread since it will end up on multiple best games of the year list. I'm only a few hours in and it is a top-tier puzzle game. It's on Gamepass also. Doesn't have the overt horror/creepiness of Limbo/Inside (2 of my favorite games ever) but still creepy in its own way. Don't want to go to in detail anymore than that.
10-01-23, 11:21 AM
Re: Cocoon (all platforms) (made by lead designer of Limbo & Inside)
I am really impressed with how little instruction and direction it gives you  really nothing actually, yet it still is easy enough to figure out where to go and what to do next. Im always in fear of getting lost, but so far I never have actually gotten lost. Its really remarkable game design in that regard.
