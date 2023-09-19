Lies of P (09/19/2023; PS, Xbox, Steam)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 8,809
Received 111 Likes on 99 Posts
Lies of P (09/19/2023; PS, Xbox, Steam)
Lie's of P Review by IGN....since no official topic, posting here. A few others out there to and all seem to be impressed....
Last edited by Goldberg74; 09-15-23 at 05:31 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: "Upcoming Game Annoucements"...Trailers, Info, Details
I can't wait to play it, already downloaded it, didn't want to play the demo because it doesn't carry over.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,535
Received 552 Likes on 354 Posts
Re: Life of P (09/19/2023; PS, Xbox, Steam)
Moved these two posts into an Official thread.
Enjoy the game... it looks like a beautiful game, but I am no good at this genre.
Enjoy the game... it looks like a beautiful game, but I am no good at this genre.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off