Princess Peach: Showtime! (3/22/24: Nintendo Switch)
Princess Peach must save the day as she takes the spotlight in her very own gamePrincess Peach’s trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater’s guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles—each with their own look and abilities.
Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day
Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter...en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery. From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach’s roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play!
What other transformations are just behind the curtain?
It will have been almost 20 years since the last Peach themed game Super Princess Peach on the DS. This game looks right up my alley. Love the abilities they've shown so far and can't wait to see what other abilities they haven't shown yet.
