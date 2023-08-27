View Poll Results: Are you going to/did you get Immortals of Aveum?
Immortals of Aveum > out now > PC, PS5, XBSX
Immortals of Aveum > out now > PC, PS5, XBSX
Hoping to generste some buzz out side the upcoming games thread. This has got potential. I’m telling ya. If you’re a FPS fan this is a ton of fun.
got to say, i'm loving Immortals of Aveum. the controls are much more intuitive then i thought. switching magics is just like using a weapon wheel on Y button. not so complicated. figuring out which magic works best on certain enemies is fun. just a little thought involved, but it really is very easy to master all the spells and sigils and stuff. it certainly looks gorgeous. even with so many enemies on screen at once, i didn't notice any dip in speed. magnificent artistry to some of these places. now, i'm only a couple hours in, but so far loving it. a unique, fun, linear FPS. my cup of tea.
Re: Immortals of Aveum > out now > PC, PS5, XBSX
I'll grab it once I can get it for 40 or so. So many other discounted games I've grabbed recently and need to play.
