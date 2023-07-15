The Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom) is 40 years old.
The Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom) is 40 years old today. It was released in Japan on July 15, 1983:
Nintendo Entertainment System, AKA Famicom, Celebrates 40th Anniversary In Japan
Here is an interview with Masayuki Uemura, lead designer of the Family Computer/Nintendo Entertainment System:
The Designer Of The NES Dishes The Dirt On Nintendo's Early Days
