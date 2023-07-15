DVD Talk Forum

The Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom) is 40 years old.
The Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom) is 40 years old today. It was released in Japan on July 15, 1983:

Nintendo Entertainment System, AKA Famicom, Celebrates 40th Anniversary In Japan

Here is an interview with Masayuki Uemura, lead designer of the Family Computer/Nintendo Entertainment System:

The Designer Of The NES Dishes The Dirt On Nintendo's Early Days
