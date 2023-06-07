DVD Talk Forum

NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition

   
NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition
Re: NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition
I mean it has been 3 long years since they had Kobe on the cover to milk sales.
Re: NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition
This time they're milking the date. Just like Nike who is re-releasing the Kobe line this August.
Re: NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition
I mean technically they turned off all the online servers for 2k21 anyway so every three years might be intentional.

Sorry I'm just so jaded about what this game has become.
Re: NBA 2K24  Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba Edition
I'm jaded about what all sports games have become, TBH.
