ASUS ROG Ally Discussion Thread.

05-12-23, 07:41 PM
ASUS ROG Ally Discussion Thread.
Since I'm getting Diablo IV and Lego 2k Drive for the pc (Lego 2K Drive doesn't have cross-progression like Disney Speedstorm does) decided to bite the bullet and get an Asus. Just placed the pre-order. Going to be great having those two games on the go and I can also use it for Speedstorm. I prefer the PC for playing but like the flexibility of having it on the go. Comes out June 13th.
05-12-23, 08:03 PM
Re: ASUS ROG Ally Discussion Thread.
My gaming PC cost less than the highest priced one. I don't game on the go much, but I can understand the need and want for these.
