What Are You Playing? (May 2023)

Video Game Talk

What Are You Playing? (May 2023)

   
04-30-23, 10:39 PM
gerrythedon
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,197
Received 152 Likes on 140 Posts
What Are You Playing? (May 2023)
I've played the first Turok on N64 back when it was released and thought it was difficult & frustrating, that I never played another Turok until know.

Fuck, this game was also frustrating. Bullshit flying levels that I kept dying over and over and over. Too long in between checkpoints, that since they throw at you too many enemies and difficulty lead to a lot of quick deaths.



04-30-23, 10:40 PM
gerrythedon
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,197
Received 152 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: What Are You Playing? (May 2023)
will be starting tomorrow

