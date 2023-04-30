What Are You Playing? (May 2023)

I've played the first Turok on N64 back when it was released and thought it was difficult & frustrating, that I never played another Turok until know.Fuck, this game was also frustrating. Bullshit flying levels that I kept dying over and over and over. Too long in between checkpoints, that since they throw at you too many enemies and difficulty lead to a lot of quick deaths.