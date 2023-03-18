DVD Talk Forum

The Death of Physical Media.

The Death of Physical Media.
Just a general discussion thread.

I do wonder why physical copies for consoles are still being made but pc has largely moved to digital. They could sell the games inside encrypted USB drives, pass the cost to consumers, and still have pretty cases and inserts. I miss physical pc games. And now you can't buy used pc games anymore.
