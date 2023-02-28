What Are You Playing? (March 2023)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,082
Received 150 Likes on 138 Posts
What Are You Playing? (March 2023)
First time playing
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 4,860
Received 378 Likes on 275 Posts
Re: What Are You Playing? (March 2023)
Currently Playing:
PowerWash Simulator (PS5)
Hogwart's Legacy (PS5)
Up Next:
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (Switch)
PowerWash Simulator (PS5)
Hogwart's Legacy (PS5)
Up Next:
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (Switch)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off