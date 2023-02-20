Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

I never knew about the Dark Pictures games until I saw a recommendation on Amazon. I bought "The Devil in me" not knowing it was in this series but thankfully, there is no reason to play these games in any sort of order.This game takes its sweet ass time to get going, and I mean it really takes its time, but once it gets going, it doesn't stop.The creator of this made Until Dawn and the Quarry. I recently started playing the Quarry as well/at the same time and I can tell you it's MUCH better than this game BUT, this game is still definitely worth a playthrough.Oddly enough, the games graphics start out only decent but then get excellent later on and stay that way. It also borrows HEAVILY from the Shining (in many areas, ridiculously so) but I'm not going to hate on it for that. The game is based off the real life and bat shit crazy H.H. Holmes.The gore is nice as well as the design, but the characters can be beyond annoying at times - they may be annoying in The Quarry as well but at least they have some decent personality - here, these people are either annoying or just lame, but it does get a little less tiresome putting up with them as the game moves on.I saw here in the forum that there is a thread for the "Man of Medan" title in this series but I don't know if I can play through another of these but gain, I do highly suggest you play this game - I've never really played anything quiite like it - even though it's a times sequence game (which, I never thought I'd like these types of games but I do) they still have you hide in the nick of time and sometimes it's not always obvious where you have to go (not immediately so).Have any of you played any of these? What do you think?