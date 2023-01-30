DVD Talk Forum

MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23

   
MLB The Show 23
Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.

Pre-orders open February 6, 2023. MLB® The Show - Home



I might it a whirl if it's released on Xbox Game pass like 22 was last year.
