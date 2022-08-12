The Video Game Awards 2022
The Video Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is tonight...December 8th. Gamespot has the start times per zone, confirmed announcements and appearances and "40-50 games to be showcased"....show to be about 2.5hrs long.
The Game Awards 2022: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect - GameSpot
I've watched The Game Awards every year since its inception, and I'm planning on sitting out this one, at least live. I'll scrub through it tonight for trailers/announcements, maybe, or I'll read a recap that links off to videos. It's too long (even though this year's is supposed to be shorter) and never really seems to live up to the hype.
