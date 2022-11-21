2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls

What did you pick on sale this Black Friday season? This is about the only time of the year that I buy video games unless some indie titles go on sale. I usually stock up and don't buy anything again until the next Black Friday.



I picked up:



PlayStation Direct

Spider-man: Miles Morales PS5 $19.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $19.99

Horizon: Forbidden West PS4 (free PS5 upgrade) $29.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99



Amazon

Sonic Frontiers PS5 $35

Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $19.99

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 $29.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection PS4 $19.99



I'm surprised that I didn't buy any Switch titles this year. The only ones I really want are Triangle Strategy and Live A Live and they haven't gone on sale.