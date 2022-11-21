DVD Talk Forum

2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls

2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls

   
2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls
What did you pick on sale this Black Friday season? This is about the only time of the year that I buy video games unless some indie titles go on sale. I usually stock up and don't buy anything again until the next Black Friday.

I picked up:

PlayStation Direct
Spider-man: Miles Morales PS5 $19.99
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $19.99
Horizon: Forbidden West PS4 (free PS5 upgrade) $29.99
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99

Amazon
Sonic Frontiers PS5 $35
Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $19.99
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 $29.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection PS4 $19.99

I'm surprised that I didn't buy any Switch titles this year. The only ones I really want are Triangle Strategy and Live A Live and they haven't gone on sale.
Re: 2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls
I finally bought a Switch. I got the Mario Kart 8 deal and plan on getting Smash Ultimate, a few Pokemon games, and probably an FPS
