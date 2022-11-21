2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,859
2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls
What did you pick on sale this Black Friday season? This is about the only time of the year that I buy video games unless some indie titles go on sale. I usually stock up and don't buy anything again until the next Black Friday.
I picked up:
PlayStation Direct
Spider-man: Miles Morales PS5 $19.99
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $19.99
Horizon: Forbidden West PS4 (free PS5 upgrade) $29.99
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.99
Amazon
Sonic Frontiers PS5 $35
Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $19.99
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 $29.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection PS4 $19.99
I'm surprised that I didn't buy any Switch titles this year. The only ones I really want are Triangle Strategy and Live A Live and they haven't gone on sale.
#2
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,419
Re: 2022 Black Friday Video Game Hauls
I finally bought a Switch. I got the Mario Kart 8 deal and plan on getting Smash Ultimate, a few Pokemon games, and probably an FPS
