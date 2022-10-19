DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

SILENT HILL 2: Remake

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

SILENT HILL 2: Remake

   
Old 10-19-22, 07:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,873
Received 119 Likes on 109 Posts
SILENT HILL 2: Remake
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-19-22, 08:47 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,298
Received 569 Likes on 490 Posts
Re: SILENT HILL 2: Remake
i know this is PS5 exclusive, but that didn't look like anything special. very boring teaser.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.