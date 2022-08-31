What Are You Playing? (September 2022)
Re-play
Im only a little over 40% complete in Saints Row, and Im gunning for 100%.
Splatoon 3 will be up next after that, along with the physical release of Stray.
Im sure GigaBash, What the Dub?, and Shredders Revenge will be in rotation as well.
