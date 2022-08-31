DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (September 2022)

What Are You Playing? (September 2022)

   
Old 08-31-22, 10:06 PM
What Are You Playing? (September 2022)
Re-play

Old 08-31-22, 10:38 PM
Re: What Are You Playing? (September 2022)
Im only a little over 40% complete in Saints Row, and Im gunning for 100%.

Splatoon 3 will be up next after that, along with the physical release of Stray.

Im sure GigaBash, What the Dub?, and Shredders Revenge will be in rotation as well.
