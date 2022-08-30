Assassins' Creed Mirage (Spring 2023)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,919
Received 3,371 Likes on 2,247 Posts
Assassins' Creed Mirage (Spring 2023)
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,919
Received 3,371 Likes on 2,247 Posts
Re: Assassins' Creed Mirage (Spring 2023)
New Assassin's Creed Game Called Mirage, Coming Spring 2023, Takes Series Back To Roots - ReportA new leak also suggests a remake of the 2007 original Assassin's Creed is in development.
Ahead of Ubisoft's big Assassin's Creed event in September, new details about a new game in the series have emerged, though all of this is a rumor for now and nothing is confirmed.
A YouTuber, j0nathan, reported that a new Assassin's Creed game called Assassin's Creed Mirage is on the way and will launch in Spring 2023. The game will reportedly take place in Baghdad in late '800s. It will also be a "return to basics" for the series with no levelling, the report said.
Reporter Jason Schreier said some of what's been reported about the new game is true, like the name (Mirage), the setting (Baghdad), and release window (Spring 2023), and the return-to-basics approach. Some parts of the leak may not be true, however, as Schreier's source said the rumor that the game will have "multiple cities to explore" is untrue.
The leak also suggested players will control Basim, a character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in his youth, leading up to when he arrived at the Hidden Ones. The game will do away with dialogue choices and the ability to select a gender, the leak said.
The leak added that Mirage's reported back-to-basics approach is inspired by the 2007 original Assassin's Creed, and that Ubisoft is working on a remake of this game. This alleged remake will be part of Mirage's season pass, and there will also be Constantinople DLC, the report said.
More details are expected to be divulged during the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Also during this event we may learn more about the very ambitious-sounding Assassin's Creed Infinity.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off