"Upcoming Game Annoucements"...Trailers, Info, Details
Hello Fellow DVD Talkers and Guests....
We have various threads for..."Game Deals"...."Last Game You Bought"...."What Your Are Playing in the Month of_____"...."The Finished and Unfinished Game Report"...but really nothing on Upcoming and Announced Games. Normally, just start a thread for said game would be ideal but considering all the delays and pushed back over the last year with some extended even more...like Dying Light 2...instead of starting a thread only to see it fade away and dug up a year later, just put out the announced and upcoming game for all to see and when it does come out or goes Gold, then start the thread for said game....
So in the last week or two there's been a few notables and I'll start it off with those. Some we already know about announced a few weeks ago...Alien Fireteam one of them...so feel free to put out new stuff coming, annnonced so all can check and see....so here we go....
For those in the game set mind of say...DOOM....PS5, PS4 Horror Shooter Quantum Error Returns with 4 Minute Gameplay Trailer.... PS5, PS4 Horror Shooter Quantum Error Returns with 4 Minute Gameplay Trailer - Push Square
Re: "Upcoming Game Annoucements"...Trailers, Info, Details
The Ascent...a top-down RPG Shooter along the lines of Diablo, annouced last year with little flair but caught the eye of many. Scheduled for later this year for Xbox and PC....gameplay trailer shows off 4-player co-op that's impressive in a impressive setting....
The Ascent Shows Off Co-Op With Shadowrun Style..... The Ascent Shows Off Co-Op With Shadowrun Style - Game Informer
