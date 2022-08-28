DVD Talk Forum

PGA Tour 2K23

08-28-22, 12:29 PM
  #1
Sonny Corinthos
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 7,088
Received 161 Likes on 123 Posts
PGA Tour 2K23

Tiger Woods is on the cover of this year's versions that will be released on October 11 for the Deluxe and the PGA Tour Tiger Woods editions. The standard version will be released on October 14. One of the pre-order bonuses will be a playable Michael Jordan.

PGA TOUR 2K23 | Official PGA Tour Game
08-28-22, 12:57 PM
  #2
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,870
Received 3,364 Likes on 2,242 Posts
Re: PGA Tour 2K23
Waitng for Liv Tour 23, where they have a smaller roster of golfers, but they pay you to play it.
