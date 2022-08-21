Game breaking bugs suck!!!

So I decided to play Metro Exodus, a game I received for free with my 2080Ti almost 3yrs ago. Hey, I waited so long I even got the "Enhanced Edition" for free, complete with ray tracing and DLSS enhancements.



Well, I got pretty far into the game (20+ hrs) and wouldn't you know it, I encountered a game breaking bug, that with a little Googling, turns out to be a relatively common one people encountered upon release of the game 3yrs ago- supposedly a bug that was fixed. Well, it wasn't. Not only that, the only way to really get around this "bug" is to replay the entire level (a few hours), so I am done with the game.



The problem here is that the Metro Exodus save system is ridiculous- there is only one "quick/auto save" slot, that's it. Of course this causes problems like mine which you can't get around. I've encountered bugs in games before, but never one like this where there is only one save slot, which requires you to pretty much replay hours of a game, and there's no guarantee you won't encounter this bug (or another) that will just break the game again.

