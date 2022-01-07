Re: What Are You Playing? (July 2022)

The clock had just barely ticked over to midnight on July 1st when I finished Resident Evil 2, so thats technically a July game for me, I guess!



After deciding to hold off on Persona 5 Royal until the current-gen versions drop in October, the only thing in my backlog is Assassins Creed: Valhalla. So, thats finally happening.



I ordered a physical copy of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series from Play Asia for the PS5, and Im starting Shredders Revenge next week with my wife.