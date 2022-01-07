DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Playing? (July 2022)

What Are You Playing? (July 2022)

   
07-01-22, 11:25 PM
gerrythedon
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,723
Received 94 Likes on 89 Posts
What Are You Playing? (July 2022)
Playing the series for the first time







07-02-22, 12:13 AM
Adam Tyner
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,865
Received 984 Likes on 636 Posts
Re: What Are You Playing? (July 2022)
The clock had just barely ticked over to midnight on July 1st when I finished Resident Evil 2, so thats technically a July game for me, I guess!

After deciding to hold off on Persona 5 Royal until the current-gen versions drop in October, the only thing in my backlog is Assassins Creed: Valhalla. So, thats finally happening.

I ordered a physical copy of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series from Play Asia for the PS5, and Im starting Shredders Revenge next week with my wife.
