What Are You Playing? (July 2022)
What Are You Playing? (July 2022)
Playing the series for the first time
The clock had just barely ticked over to midnight on July 1st when I finished Resident Evil 2, so thats technically a July game for me, I guess!
After deciding to hold off on Persona 5 Royal until the current-gen versions drop in October, the only thing in my backlog is Assassins Creed: Valhalla. So, thats finally happening.
I ordered a physical copy of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series from Play Asia for the PS5, and Im starting Shredders Revenge next week with my wife.
