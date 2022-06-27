DVD Talk Forum

Bernie Stolar, former PlayStation and Sega executive, dead at 75.

   
Bernie Stolar, former PlayStation and Sega executive, dead at 75.
Former PlayStation and Sega executive Bernie Stolar has died at 75:

RIP Bernie Stolar, Who Helped Launch Both The PlayStation And Dreamcast
Re: Bernie Stolar, former PlayStation and Sega executive, dead at 75.
Rip
