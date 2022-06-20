DVD Talk Forum

If you used a PS2, where would you buy a controller?

06-20-22, 05:08 AM
kd5
If you used a PS2, where would you buy a controller?
I know most of you are well beyond the PS2, but I'm sure there are die hards out there who still play PS2 games. If you needed a new dual shock PS2 controller, where would you go to buy one? I've been looking at the Suncala at Amazon, I'd rather have a genuine Sony PS2 dual shock controller but every one I've seen is grungy and has missing pads.

Anyway, this is the Suncala, if you know any better, please let me know...

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B094C9C4V2/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=AW7VPGQEI1KA9&psc=1 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B094C9C4V2/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=AW7VPGQEI1KA9&psc=1

I'm mainly looking for sturdy and accurate with smooth movement of the posts, and doesn't cost a small fortune.
