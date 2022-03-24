Let's talk video pinball
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Let's talk video pinball
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/demons-tilt
Demon's Tilt is the Epic free game of the week (it's great, if you don't have it pick it up) so I was thinking about my favorite video-pinball games over the years. My favorites are still David's Midnight Magic and Raster Blaster on my Apple ][+. I also enjoyed Bill Budge's Pinball Construction set- there really hasn't been another game like this since, somone needs to remake it.
What's your favorite video-pinball?
Demon's Tilt is the Epic free game of the week (it's great, if you don't have it pick it up) so I was thinking about my favorite video-pinball games over the years. My favorites are still David's Midnight Magic and Raster Blaster on my Apple ][+. I also enjoyed Bill Budge's Pinball Construction set- there really hasn't been another game like this since, somone needs to remake it.
What's your favorite video-pinball?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off