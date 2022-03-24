Let's talk video pinball

Demon's Tilt is the Epic free game of the week (it's great, if you don't have it pick it up) so I was thinking about my favorite video-pinball games over the years. My favorites are still David's Midnight Magic and Raster Blaster on my Apple ][+. I also enjoyed Bill Budge's Pinball Construction set- there really hasn't been another game like this since, somone needs to remake it.What's your favorite video-pinball?