Let's talk video pinball

Video Game Talk

Let's talk video pinball

   
03-24-22, 01:10 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,208
Received 239 Likes on 192 Posts
Let's talk video pinball
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/demons-tilt

Demon's Tilt is the Epic free game of the week (it's great, if you don't have it pick it up) so I was thinking about my favorite video-pinball games over the years. My favorites are still David's Midnight Magic and Raster Blaster on my Apple ][+. I also enjoyed Bill Budge's Pinball Construction set- there really hasn't been another game like this since, somone needs to remake it.

What's your favorite video-pinball?
Video Game Talk

