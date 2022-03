Re: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Today:Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently on hold, amid the Russian invasion. In a new video, the studio states how it was recording a behind the scenes look at how cutscenes are being motion-captured for the game. Instead, it's facing down Russian attacks.“The previous week, we were editing the video about our motion-capture studio,” the developer says in the latest video. “We wanted to show how the cutscenes were created. Took time to watch videos, write scripts and speak with actors. The previous week was ages ago.”The trailer continues, with footage from yesterday's missile strike on a TV tower in Kyiv. “On the 24th of February, Russia declared war on Ukraine and sent rockets, tanks and soldiers to our homeland. Our country is forced to fight for existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom. This video is our answer to [the] ‘how are you guys?’ question. Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive."As such, development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has understandably been suspended until the Russian attacks on Ukraine have hopefully been resolved. “The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue," the studio adds. “After the victory. Glory to Ukraine.”