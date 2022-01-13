DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

   
Old 03-02-22, 08:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,545
Received 64 Likes on 62 Posts
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
From E3 2021

Last edited by gerrythedon; 03-02-22 at 08:50 PM.
gerrythedon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:46 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,545
Received 64 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
from Jan 13, 2022
GSC Game World has pushed back the release for their upcoming post-apocalyptic survival title, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.The game will now launch on December 8, 2022, instead of its initial April 28 release date. The announcement comes via a tweet where the studio apologized for the delay.
gerrythedon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:48 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,545
Received 64 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
Today:
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Currently On Hold as Ukrainian Developer GSC Game World Helps 'Employees and Families to Survive'
Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently on hold, amid the Russian invasion. In a new video, the studio states how it was recording a behind the scenes look at how cutscenes are being motion-captured for the game. Instead, it's facing down Russian attacks.

“The previous week, we were editing the video about our motion-capture studio,” the developer says in the latest video. “We wanted to show how the cutscenes were created. Took time to watch videos, write scripts and speak with actors. The previous week was ages ago.”

The trailer continues, with footage from yesterday's missile strike on a TV tower in Kyiv. “On the 24th of February, Russia declared war on Ukraine and sent rockets, tanks and soldiers to our homeland. Our country is forced to fight for existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom. This video is our answer to [the] ‘how are you guys?’ question. Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive."

As such, development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has understandably been suspended until the Russian attacks on Ukraine have hopefully been resolved. “The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue," the studio adds. “After the victory. Glory to Ukraine.”

gerrythedon is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.