Xbox one prototype GDV-7

   
02-22-22, 02:08 PM
Join Date: Feb 2022
Posts: 1
Xbox one prototype GDV-7
Found at second hand store says Build GVD-07 o sticker on top bottom sticker says prototype not for resale cant find any info on net on value or details
