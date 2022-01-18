DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard

   
Old 01-18-22, 08:55 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,783
Received 541 Likes on 391 Posts
Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
Woah. I guess that is one way to clean house of the absolutely shit and toxic management.

68 billion!
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 08:58 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,478
Received 483 Likes on 387 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
Call of Duty being an MS exclusive would kill Playstation.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 08:59 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,783
Received 541 Likes on 391 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard


Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 09:04 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,760
Received 79 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
I think I need to buy an Xbox for the Diablo games...
LorenzoL is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 09:09 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 25,053
Received 747 Likes on 489 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
The only upside of this news I can think of is that maybe Activision can go back to putting out games other than Call of Duty.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 09:11 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,760
Received 79 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
This is a huge blow to Sony. I'm not sure what they can do now to "even" the field. Those are huge franchises that Microsoft will be acquiring. For selfish reason, this also sucks for me since I have only been a Playstation player and now I may have to buy another console.
LorenzoL is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-22, 09:13 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,478
Received 483 Likes on 387 Posts
Re: Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
Originally Posted by LorenzoL View Post
This is a huge blow to Sony. I'm not sure what they can do now to "even" the field. Those are huge franchises that Microsoft will be acquiring.
I think a big franchise like CoD would probably still hit Playstation, but Microsoft would dangle the "Play it free on Game Pass" carrot.

At least I hope they do, otherwise it kind of seems borderline monopolistic with all the big acquisitions lately.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Deftones (01-18-22)
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.