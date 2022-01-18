Microsoft buying Activision/Blizzard
The only upside of this news I can think of is that maybe Activision can go back to putting out games other than Call of Duty.
This is a huge blow to Sony. I'm not sure what they can do now to "even" the field. Those are huge franchises that Microsoft will be acquiring. For selfish reason, this also sucks for me since I have only been a Playstation player and now I may have to buy another console.
At least I hope they do, otherwise it kind of seems borderline monopolistic with all the big acquisitions lately.
