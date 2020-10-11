Everybody Else's Favorite Games of 2021

So obviously The Questyen is the undisputed master of the year-end list, but I thought it'd be nice to see what resonated with the rest of the forum as well, and I'm not seeing a general 2021 GOTY thread. I didn't have as much time to play in 2021 as I do in most years, but still made it through some really fantastic games. Honestly, I thought pretty much everything I'm including on my list was great and I'd only really offer any real criticism of the games in the last two spots.



Caveat: there are some currently abandoned titles that I picked up or downloaded that didn't grab me in their first couple hours, but that I'll eventually go back to (e.g. Halo, Returnal, Deathloop). I suspect one of those (or a recommendation from The Questyen's list) might displace my #10 and maybe my #9, but otherwise I feel pretty good about my rankings.



1. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Based purely on gameplay, this would probably drop several spots, but the story, personality and voice acting of this one elevated it to be the most fun I had with a game this year.



2. Psychonauts 2 – I had tried playing the original way back in the day, but couldn’t get past the long load times. I wish I had. This sequel is a charming, funny, inventive platformer that was so good that as soon as I finished it, I downloaded the original and played it as well.



3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – I basically tuned out any news of this release, as any remakes of Mario/Zelda/Metroid games are instant buys for me. This resulted in me being completely surprised by Bowser’s Fury, which I enjoyed even more than the main game. Nintendo really went above and beyond on this one.



4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – I love this series and Rift Apart is top tier. I think it’s the best looking game I’ve played and they did a great job expanding the Ratchet & Clank universe.



5. Metroid Dread – I’m cheating by including this as I got it as a Christmas present and am guessing I’m only 60% - 80% of the way through it, but I can’t see it revealing any flaws that would push it down. Given some of the high quality indie Metroidvanias that have come out over the past several years, I was dubious of Nintendo being able to justify this being a full-price game. I was wrong.



6. Back 4 Blood – I’d pretty much entirely fallen out of playing online co-op with friends until this came out. Some friends and family who I used to play Left 4 Dead with back in the day wanted to try it out and it’s been awesome getting to virtually hang out with them while we play this. We were initially put off by some of the additions it made to the Left 4 Dead formula, but it really sings once you get the hang of them and we’re having a blast with it.



7. Resident Evil Village – What a great year for games that something as good as Village clocks in at number 7 on my list. I’m not a diehard fan of the series, though I’ve long loved the original and 4. Village is an instant classic, evolving, refining and paying tribute to the series it’s a part of.



8. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – I had forgotten so much about this game that I assumed it was simply lesser Zelda. While I’d still say that’s technically true, I enjoyed the remake much more than I expected to and it’s an extremely solid entry in the series. Also, while it took a little getting used to, I ended up loving how they translated the motion controls to a traditional controller.



9. Kena: Bridge of Spirits – This game drips charm and has generally solid gameplay, but was slightly brought down for me by some harsh difficulty spikes for bosses and the vague feeling of some missed opportunities in building out its world.



10. Far Cry 6 – This series is feeling a bit long in the tooth, but I still enjoyed a lot about the latest entry. As expected, the gameplay is top notch, the world looks great and I thought the story was fairly well done. Unfortunately, it started to wear thin for me a ways in. Comparing it to the most recent entry in Ubisoft’s other open world checklist, AC: Valhalla had a ton of tasks to complete, but they fed into the story and took place in a more interesting world. With Far Cry 6, it started feeling like work by the end.