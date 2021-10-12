DVD Talk Forum

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience (PS5/XSX/XSS)

   
Old 12-10-21, 02:10 PM
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience (PS5/XSX/XSS)
This video sort of a spoiler. It’s shows the game play.




Download link here for PS or XBox. Next gen consoles only.
https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/wakeup


The Matrix Awakens is an unmissable next-gen showcase
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/d...-is-incredible



I tried it and it’s really good. Very impressive for a tech demo.
