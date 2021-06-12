BIOSHOCK 4: Antarctica
BIOSHOCK 4: Antarctica
BioShock 4 will be set within a '60s city in Antarctica, according to a new report.
The new BioShock game, which is being developed by studio Cloud Chamber under 2K Games, will apparently have connections to previous BioShock titles, and will be set in the fictional south pole city of Borealis, according to a report from the Sacred Symbols podcast.
The report has been corroborated by VGC, with the information on an Antarctic setting matching what its sources have said, with the game targeting a 2022 release.
A fourth BioShock game was originally in development at developer Certain Affinity for around five years, apparently, before being binned, with development restarting at Cloud Chamber. Job postings at the studio have hinted towards an open world setting, as well as RPG systems and and an “emergent sandbox world”.
Could we see BioShock 4 revealed at The Game Awards later this week? We'll certainly be keeping an eye just in case.
https://www.xboxachievements.com/new...ntarctica.html
BioShock is probably one of my favorite games of all time, but open world just flies in the face of a tight knit story driven experience that the first three games provided. It can be done (God of War 2018) but it's rare.
Also troubling(?)... what happened to Ken Levine and Irrational Games?
