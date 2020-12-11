CASTLEVANIA: Advance Collection (Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC)
After multiple leaks over the past few months, Konami has finally officially announced Castlevania Advance Collection, and it's out right now on Xbox One.
This new collection brings together the three excellent Castlevania games that released on the Game Boy Advance between 2001 and 2003. On top of that, Konami has also included a surprise fourth game in the collection - the 1995 SNES game, Castlevania: Dracula X (or Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss, if you're in Europe).
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss
On top of the four games, Castlevania Advance Collection has plenty of new features. These include a music player, with 71 songs across the games that can be put into playlists and listened to at any time, and unique behind-the-scenes content, with a gallery full of never-before-seen concept art and package designs. There's also an encyclopaedia of data for all four games, with weapon and enemy data available to browse. Once you're in a game, you can even use a replay and rewind feature, to roll back silly mistakes.
We wanted more people to be able to experience the Castlevania series in particular the action/adventure titles as they are all masterpieces that can still be enjoyed today. We recognised that there were few titles that could actually be played on todays consoles, so we began creating Castlevania Advance Collection, says a statement from the development team. We decided to make this release a multiplatform launch so that as many people as possible could enjoy these titles on their consoles.
The Castlevania series is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, thanks to the support of its many fans and, of course, all of the people involved in its creation. The production team is honoured to be able to work on this series and we will continue to strive to make Castlevania well-known and played by as many people as possible. Thank you for your continued support of this series!
