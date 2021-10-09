DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Tales of Arise --> 9/10/21 --> (all platforms, except Switch)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Tales of Arise --> 9/10/21 --> (all platforms, except Switch)

   
Old 09-18-21, 06:13 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,144
Received 322 Likes on 284 Posts
Tales of Arise --> 9/10/21 --> (all platforms, except Switch)
Been having a lot of fun with this very early on. Level 16. Is that good?

pretty stellar reviews. In line, but slightly below Deathloop even though very different games, obviously. But if you wanted way different and anime and rpg.
87%

One question if anyone knowsdo costumes you can buy do anything to stats or give you better defense from attacks at all or just cosmetics and you can pick up better armor in game?


OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.