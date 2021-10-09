Tales of Arise --> 9/10/21 --> (all platforms, except Switch)
Tales of Arise --> 9/10/21 --> (all platforms, except Switch)
Been having a lot of fun with this very early on. Level 16. Is that good?
pretty stellar reviews. In line, but slightly below Deathloop even though very different games, obviously. But if you wanted way different and anime and rpg.
87%
One question if anyone knows do costumes you can buy do anything to stats or give you better defense from attacks at all or just cosmetics and you can pick up better armor in game?
