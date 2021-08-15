Things that you miss from past video game console generations?
Things that you miss from past video game console generations?
While I greatly enjoy modern video games and video game consoles, there are some things that were common in past video game console generations that I really miss.
*Instruction manuals are one thing that I really enjoyed having included with the game, and really nice ones were like little books that really helped to expand the game for me.
*Being able to buy a new video game and start playing it right away, without the need for a lengthy installation and/or update.
*Having the entire game on the physical game itself. Also knowing that, for better or worse, the game would be exactly the same whether someone first played it on release day or many years after the game had been released.
*Older consoles, particularly 8-Bit and 16-Bit consoles and controllers, overall being much more reliable than a lot of modern video game consoles.
What do you miss from past video game console generations?
The simplicity of Sports games. They were designed to be a match up of you and your best Buds taking your favorite teams and playing four quarters against each other. That is not what Madden or NBA 2K is any more.
And along the same line, the micro transactions really has hurt a lot of gaming.
