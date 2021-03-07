DVD Talk Forum

07-03-21
gerrythedon
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
DEAD SPACE: Remake

EA Series Revival From Motive Reportedly a Dead Space Remake

It's been rumored that EA will soon reveal a fan-favorite series revival at this month's EA Play Live event and that revival is reportedly a remake of Dead Space.

GamesBeat reports that not only will this revival be a Dead Space remake, but it will be a remake in the vein of Capcom's recent Resident Evil remakes.

GamesBeat's Jeff Grub first teased back in March that EA Motive was working on an "established IP", which has since been corroborated by Eurogamer. Following that in a later stream, Grubb said this EA Motive-developed game would be revealed at the July 22 EA Play Live showcase. The speculation of what this game could be ramped up soon after and most landed on Dead Space.

The game should have modern visuals and is expected to feature new gameplay mechanics pulled in from subsequent entries beyond the first in the Dead Space franchise.

If EA Motive actually is working on a Dead Space remake, all signs point to a reveal during the July 22 EA Play Live digital showcase.

The studio's last release was Star Wars Squadrons, which also happened to be its first major game developed in-house. Following that release, the studio confirmed that its next project will be "something pretty special" and not related to Star Wars.

However, EA Motive has several projects in the works so the "something pretty special" description could be about something other than this rumored Dead Space remake...although a Dead Space remake could be pretty special, right?

IGN.com
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
