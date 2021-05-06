Best games no one really talks about?
Best games no one really talks about?
You know those gems you have and absolutely love that doesnt seem to get much talk even though its awesome. Also, really looking for recommendations for my next game
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Never heard of it.
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
I bought Overboard! on the Switch yesterday, and its pretty addictive. The premise is that youre on a cross-continental cruise circa 1935, and youve thrown your husband overboard to his death. The goal is to evade suspicion and collect on his life insurance policy, so you have to forge alliances with some passengers and scheme against others. Its surprisingly replayable since the game wants you to learn from your mistakes. My wife ticked all the checkboxes on her third run only to find an unexpected twist at the very, very end.
Im not sure what to suggest for games Ive been playing myself, although maybe my perception is skewed and titles I think of as pretty obvious are actually deep cuts.
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
That does indeed sound like a different concept for a game.
