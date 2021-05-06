Re: Best games no one really talks about?

I bought Overboard! on the Switch yesterday, and its pretty addictive. The premise is that youre on a cross-continental cruise circa 1935, and youve thrown your husband overboard to his death. The goal is to evade suspicion and collect on his life insurance policy, so you have to forge alliances with some passengers and scheme against others. Its surprisingly replayable since the game wants you to learn from your mistakes. My wife ticked all the checkboxes on her third run only to find an unexpected twist at the very, very end.Im not sure what to suggest for games Ive been playing myself, although maybe my perception is skewed and titles I think of as pretty obvious are actually deep cuts.