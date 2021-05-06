DVD Talk Forum

Best games no one really talks about?

Best games no one really talks about?

   
Old 06-05-21, 10:42 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,086
Received 259 Likes on 226 Posts
Best games no one really talks about?
You know those gems you have and absolutely love that doesnt seem to get much talk even though its awesome. Also, really looking for recommendations for my next game
Old 06-05-21, 11:03 PM
nickdawgy
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 30,852
Received 79 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Necromunda: Hired Gun.
Old 06-06-21, 04:53 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,086
Received 259 Likes on 226 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Never heard of it.
Old 06-06-21, 05:39 PM
Adam Tyner
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,063
Received 456 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
I bought Overboard! on the Switch yesterday, and its pretty addictive. The premise is that youre on a cross-continental cruise circa 1935, and youve thrown your husband overboard to his death. The goal is to evade suspicion and collect on his life insurance policy, so you have to forge alliances with some passengers and scheme against others. Its surprisingly replayable since the game wants you to learn from your mistakes. My wife ticked all the checkboxes on her third run only to find an unexpected twist at the very, very end.

Im not sure what to suggest for games Ive been playing myself, although maybe my perception is skewed and titles I think of as pretty obvious are actually deep cuts.
Old 06-06-21, 08:27 PM
davidh777
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 45,172
Received 178 Likes on 149 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
That does indeed sound like a different concept for a game.
Old 06-06-21, 09:56 PM
Maxflier
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 12,122
Received 34 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner View Post
My wife ticked all the checkboxes on her third run
Watch your back my friend.
Old 06-07-21, 12:12 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: Newberg, OR
Posts: 17,317
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Slay the Spire

There aren't many game that I'd consider to be flawless but that is one.
Old 06-07-21, 07:18 AM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: NY
Posts: 2,065
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Best games no one really talks about?
Outer Wilds
