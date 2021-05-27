DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

   
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
For those of you that play computer RPG, the game Solasta has just gone live and is available now.
It is a turn-based RPG based on D&D 5th edition rules. I have been playing the early access game for a while and although the graphics are not top of the line the game is fun to play.

https://www.solasta-game.com/solasta...game/game-info
