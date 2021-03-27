It Takes Two (XBX, PS5, PS4, XO, PC --> 3/26/21) (co-op only?)

This looks so god damn good to me and it the reviews make it sound like a grand platformer. trouble is, it seems like it is minimum 2 actually players. is that so? can this not be played with a bot and me? i really want to play and i could maybe get one of my friends to play if i bought him the friend pass, but really hate playing even if 2 people online. just not my thing. i searched and saw nothing except everyone saying 2 player co-op. but, i know some have a auto player if only one. can anyone find out? please. would love to play this. byif anyone knows them...wait...if i have EA Access or whatever with XBOX do i get this for free or still have to pay? still pay i think...