Weird Nintendo Switch Account activity.

After a month or so without use I went ahead to use it and the icon and nickname in the console have been changed. My Nintendo account still has the same funds and username, the switch still has the same play activity and games in the same order, just that one change...... what do I do, just change the username name back and change my password? I opened a game with the "new" nickname and it opened just fine and had my save.