Weird Nintendo Switch Account activity.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,510
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 14 Posts
Weird Nintendo Switch Account activity.
After a month or so without use I went ahead to use it and the icon and nickname in the console have been changed. My Nintendo account still has the same funds and username, the switch still has the same play activity and games in the same order, just that one change...... what do I do, just change the username name back and change my password? I opened a game with the "new" nickname and it opened just fine and had my save.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off