New to Xbox360, Need Game recommendations.

Casual gamer, raised in the 80's and 90's, I never was the type to pre order or wait in line for the newest console.



that being said, I never played let alone owned an xbox360 of any generation EVER.



about a year ago i saw potential for easy side income repairing electronics as I have a knack for it.



So a friend gave me 2 ps3 slims (I already had a ps3 fat that I used for everything except gaming because I found no games that were not loaded with complex menus, complex added features, that sort of thing) so I kept the ps3 slims and fixed them up, one for my son and one for troubleshooting parts for future ps3 slims I might need to work on.





The xbox360xbox360s on the other hand, are all original release, but I learned that each took a different voltage of power brick!



so after investing way too much money into power supplies, a/v cables, wired controller and a wireless controller, and 2 games that I didn't know having a connects to play but no connects, I'm a bit frustrated.



I just nejust xbox360 game to use for testing repaired consoles but after all the money I've thrown down this rabbit hole I need a game that I will want to play for hours so I can make sure the xbox360 isn't going to have issues if left running for a long time.





I like simple racing games like the old school NFS (need for speed),



puzzle games like Tetris (any tetris lol)



simulation games, music games that dont require me to purchase yet more accessories.



if anyone is familiar with Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons (farming simulation-ish) i love those kinds of simulation games.





Anyway, no that you know what games I like, can anyone recommend some xbox360 games for me?