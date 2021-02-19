Very Positive developer banned from Steam
Very Positive developer banned from Steam
A game maker got banned from Steam for naming his developer/publisher "Very Positive".
As you can see in the above screenshot, this caused the words "Very Positive" to appear very close to the normal review score, and could possibly think his "Positive" rated game was a bit higher rated than it actually was.
More details:
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/...view-trickery/
In response to the ban, the developer has released the game, Emoji Evolution, on itch.io as Pay What You Want (including $0):
https://verypositive.itch.io/emoji-evolution
Itch.io appears to not have any problem with the developer's name.
