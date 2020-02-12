What are you playing? (December 2020)
After devoting so much of last month to the PS5, Im shifting my attention to the Xbox Series X.
I just started Bayonetta (on the third copy of the game I own!), and Ill hop over to Watch_Dogs: Legion whenever Ubi gets around to patching the inability to save (oops!).
After that... ??? Cyberpunk 2077 will get here next week, but I might wait to see what the schedule is for the next-gen updates.
Back into FAllout 76 with the Brotherhood of Steel Steel Dawn update.
Shelters, lots of new Atom store items, new quests, new areas . . . I am really enjoying getting back into 76 with the BOS
https://fallout.bethesda.net/en/steeldawn
