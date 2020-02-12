DVD Talk Forum

What are you playing? (December 2020)

What are you playing? (December 2020)

   
12-02-20, 01:05 PM
Adam Tyner
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,381
Received 306 Likes on 210 Posts
What are you playing? (December 2020)
After devoting so much of last month to the PS5, Im shifting my attention to the Xbox Series X.

I just started Bayonetta (on the third copy of the game I own!), and Ill hop over to Watch_Dogs: Legion whenever Ubi gets around to patching the inability to save (oops!).

After that... ??? Cyberpunk 2077 will get here next week, but I might wait to see what the schedule is for the next-gen updates.

12-02-20, 01:11 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 12,327
Received 8 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: What are you playing? (December 2020)
Back into FAllout 76 with the Brotherhood of Steel Steel Dawn update.

Shelters, lots of new Atom store items, new quests, new areas . . . I am really enjoying getting back into 76 with the BOS

https://fallout.bethesda.net/en/steeldawn

