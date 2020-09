Will Gamestop decrease XB1X trade in value before XSX launch?

As a means of prediction, previous experience or other do you anticipate Gamestop decreasing the trade in value of the Xbox One X prior to the release of Series X? I知 asking because I am debating when I値l trade in my current system (X1X). I壇 like to be able to play it as long as possible but don稚 want to miss out on its current trade in value. Additionally, Gamestop will often provide nice trade in packages for new systems so I知 potentially waiting on that. Any thoughts? Thx in advance!