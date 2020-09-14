Will Gamestop decrease XB1X trade in value before XSX launch?

As a means of prediction, previous experience or other do you anticipate Gamestop decreasing the trade in value of the Xbox One X prior to the release of Series X? Im asking because I am debating when Ill trade in my current system (X1X). Id like to be able to play it as long as possible but dont want to miss out on its current trade in value. Additionally, Gamestop will often provide nice trade in packages for new systems so Im potentially waiting on that. Any thoughts? Thx in advance!