Will Gamestop decrease XB1X trade in value before XSX launch?

Video Game Talk

Will Gamestop decrease XB1X trade in value before XSX launch?

   
09-14-20, 06:03 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Will Gamestop decrease XB1X trade in value before XSX launch?
As a means of prediction, previous experience or other do you anticipate Gamestop decreasing the trade in value of the Xbox One X prior to the release of Series X? Im asking because I am debating when Ill trade in my current system (X1X). Id like to be able to play it as long as possible but dont want to miss out on its current trade in value. Additionally, Gamestop will often provide nice trade in packages for new systems so Im potentially waiting on that. Any thoughts? Thx in advance!
