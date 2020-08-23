Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
Earlier today I bought and then started downloading/installing Batman Arkham Knight for my X Box One S at 11 earlier today.
Tonight right now i turn my X Box One on and the game is still installing.
So, do any game bought off of the X Box Live store take this damn long to install for a whole day or whatever?
Re: Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
Yup. Halo took about 25 hours to install for me.
Red Road Redemption was 2 discs and took 15 hours to install. And this was a mix of disc and download update files.
Its ridiculous and tedious. It also depends on how good your internet is too.
Re: Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
well my internet is just fine. I just want to know why any game has take a whole day or even a day and a half just to download/install? even for an action game like Batman Akham Knight shouldnt have to take this damn long to install
