Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?

   
Old 08-23-20, 05:44 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 782
Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
Earlier today I bought and then started downloading/installing Batman Arkham Knight for my X Box One S at 11 earlier today.

Tonight right now i turn my X Box One on and the game is still installing.

So, do any game bought off of the X Box Live store take this damn long to install for a whole day or whatever?
Old 08-23-20, 05:47 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,406
Received 299 Likes on 224 Posts
Re: Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
Yup. Halo took about 25 hours to install for me.

Red Road Redemption was 2 discs and took 15 hours to install. And this was a mix of disc and download update files.

Its ridiculous and tedious. It also depends on how good your internet is too.
Old 08-23-20, 05:52 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 782
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Why does it take so long to download/install a game for the X Box One?
well my internet is just fine. I just want to know why any game has take a whole day or even a day and a half just to download/install? even for an action game like Batman Akham Knight shouldnt have to take this damn long to install
