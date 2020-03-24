The Coronavirus Game Thread
The Coronavirus Game Thread
Hello Fellow DVD Talkers
IWe all realize and know to an extent what is happening from close to home, in city, state, country and all over the world. It's changed lifestyle, work, habits, daily routines, shopping, social, family, friends, media...about every aspect has been effected...and hopefully for not the worst...what has also changed is the online gaming apparatus has greatly surged...almost to the point of having impact on the whole internet. But we're trying to find some confront and escape thru games while still maintaining a bond, friendships, maybe some laughs and joy here and there during these troublesome times...
That said...on to the games....as to what we're playing, using to get away, cheer us up or in some cases...maybe not exactly the right one to be playing at this time. I wanted to post these these two stories somewhere so they are the reason for the post...and I'm sure others out there in the Tech & Gaming World are doing their part as well.
We all have heard of Plague,Inc....well they are turning the tables around this time...instead of developing Diseases, you will fight them and try to save the world....
Plague,Inc Developers Are Working With WHO Experts On New Disease Fighting Game Mode....
https://www.gamesradar.com/plague-in...ing-game-mode/
...On top of that the Devs split $250,000 between the two groups helping them, World Health Organization and the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.The disease-fighting update for Plague Inc. will be made free for all players during the pandemic.
Second story that popped up...You Can Now Play A Video Game That Will Help Scientists Develop a Coronavirus Medication.....
https://www.gamesradar.com/you-can-n...us-medication/
....
The University of Washington has developed a free video game designed to enlist players in the global scientific race for a coronavirus antiviral drug.Foldit, which can be downloaded from the FreeThink website here, is protein folding game designed by the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design (IPD), and "tasks players with solving puzzles by creating a protein structure that can interact with another protein in a given way."
