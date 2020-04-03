DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars: Project Maverick

Star Wars: Project Maverick

   
Star Wars: Project Maverick
Not much here other than some data mining found this game on the PSN Network. I've read that there are at least two games in the works -- one being a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order.

https://www.ccn.com/mysterious-star-...n-playstation/
