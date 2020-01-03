What Are You Playing? (March 2020)
What Are You Playing? (March 2020)
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)
I played through the base Tomb Raider reboot back when it came out on 360/PS3 but never played the two sequels and I own them so figured it was time to play through.
