RESIDENT EVIL VIII: rumors
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 6,941
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
RESIDENT EVIL VIII: rumors
https://publish.twitter.com/?query=h...0&widget=Tweet
Rumor: first potential Resident Evil 8 details have leaked— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 28, 2020
- Ethan from VII is the protagonist
- first-person
- zombies return
- new enemy type: werewolves
- new stalker enemy type
- Chris Redfield will return in some form
via https://t.co/fEZBP82rxy pic.twitter.com/taYt67VpUt
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off