Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020

I went ahead and preordered the CE. Maybe itís silly because of GamePass, but the first Ori is one of my favorite games this gen (and in the running as the game Iíve bought the most, between myself and gifts for friends/family), and it means enough to me to get the fancy version for the sequel. The soundtrack CD sure doesnít hurt either; that was one of the best things about the eventual physical release of the previous game.