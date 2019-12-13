ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
I went ahead and preordered the CE. Maybe its silly because of GamePass, but the first Ori is one of my favorite games this gen (and in the running as the game Ive bought the most, between myself and gifts for friends/family), and it means enough to me to get the fancy version for the sequel. The soundtrack CD sure doesnt hurt either; that was one of the best things about the eventual physical release of the previous game.
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
If it came with a vinyl soundtrack, I'd have bought it.
Unfortunately, I'm worried that'll be an iam8bit exclusive instead.
