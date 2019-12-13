DVD Talk Forum

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020

   
Old 12-13-19, 09:37 PM
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Old 12-13-19, 09:40 PM
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Old 12-13-19, 10:08 PM
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Decker
Cute but I am fine with just playing it for free with Game Pass
Old 12-14-19, 12:29 AM
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Adam Tyner
I went ahead and preordered the CE. Maybe its silly because of GamePass, but the first Ori is one of my favorite games this gen (and in the running as the game Ive bought the most, between myself and gifts for friends/family), and it means enough to me to get the fancy version for the sequel. The soundtrack CD sure doesnt hurt either; that was one of the best things about the eventual physical release of the previous game.
Old 12-14-19, 01:04 AM
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Decker
If I liked the game that much I would probably buy that as well. Looks like a nice set
Old 12-14-19, 03:07 AM
Dan
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
Dan
If it came with a vinyl soundtrack, I'd have bought it.
Unfortunately, I'm worried that'll be an iam8bit exclusive instead.
Old 12-17-19, 09:28 AM
Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020
starseed1981
Dammit. Now I have to unbox my X-Box One.
