Re: ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Xbox One / PC - March 11, 2020

I went ahead and preordered the CE. Maybe its silly because of GamePass, but the first Ori is one of my favorite games this gen (and in the running as the game Ive bought the most, between myself and gifts for friends/family), and it means enough to me to get the fancy version for the sequel. The soundtrack CD sure doesnt hurt either; that was one of the best things about the eventual physical release of the previous game.

